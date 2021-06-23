Cancel
Vodafone to power all European operations from renewable sources

By Iain Gilbert
ShareCast
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodafone stated the move marked "a key step" towards its goal of reducing its own carbon emissions to "net zero" by 2030 and those across its entire value chain by 2040. Nick Read, the FTSE 100-listed group's chief executive, said: "From 1 July 2021, Vodafone's customers across Europe can be reassured that the connectivity they use is entirely powered by electricity from renewable sources.

