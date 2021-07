CEO of Term Finance, offering smart financial solutions for employees and SMEs accross the Caribbean. The future of banking lies in the hands of Generation Z. Gen Zers (or zoomers) represent the first social generation to have been born into a world where the internet and portable digital technology was accessible from a very young age. Generations that came before Gen Z still talk about the importance and increasing relevance of the internet. For Gen Zers, it’s just part of life.