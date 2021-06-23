Cancel
Business

Inflationary worries resurface as eurozone June PMIs show prices rising

By Frank Prenesti
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaring demand and rising prices in the eurozone in June have fuelled further concerns about inflation after a key survey showed June business activity in the region rising at its fastest rate in 15 years this month. Economic data group IHS Markit said the “impressive progress” of vaccinations was jumpstarting...

