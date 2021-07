We're heading into the 4th of July weekend and everyone is looking forward to celebrating America's Independence in a big way after last year's COVID shutdown and event cancelations. We can't wait to have fun this July 4th with family and friends! One of the best things about the 4th of July in my opinion is the highly anticipated, delicious picnic. You can be assured that's exactly what my extended family will be doing this Sunday, especially since it's my mom's birthday.