Menan Young Women to attend GIrls Camp

Four local high school students represented American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72, of New Albany at ALA Magnolia Girls State. Each year Unit 72 selects and sends rising young women seniors to ALA Magnolia Girls State, we begin with a fundraiser to help with costs and promote a willingness to serve. This was the 73rd Session of ALA Magnolia Girls State and was again hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi. Janiya Rutherford, of New Albany High School, was elected Lt Governor during the mock election for State offices, as well as Most Outstanding Citizen of Smith-Reed City, and she lead the Glee Club during Legion night. Janiya penned a bill to allow American Sign Language as a foreign language elective in high school. All ALA Magnolia Girls State attendees receive a $1000 scholarship, the office of Lt Governor receives an extra $2500. Caroline King was a candidate for Insurance Commissioner for her party. She also introduced a bill to mandate a swim test for all students in the state before graduating. Josie Baird introduced a bill for free shipping for packages going to deployed military. All bills that passed both House and Senate will be presented at Jackson. These young ladies went above and beyond representing New Albany and Union County well! These young ladies were accompanied by Windy Green and Heather Whittington, members of Unit 72, and Junior ALA Unit 72 member and 2019 attendee, Kailey White.