Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Menan Young Women to attend GIrls Camp

Post Register
 10 days ago

Jace and Talia Kellogg welcome a baby girl which they named Kapri Dawn. She joins big sisters and brothers Lily, Brigham, Paisley and Jack. Grandparents are Bruce and Gina Jackson of Magrath, Alberta, Canada and Roy and Barbara Kellogg of Lancaster, California. The Menan 2nd Young Women will be going...

www.postregister.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#School Lunch#Rigby Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
ScienceSan Diego Channel

Women meteorologists hope to get more young girls into STEM careers

Jessica Moore is a freelance meteorologist and storm chaser. She’s documented storms from coast to coast. “Not only am I out there to document and see the weather but I’m also reporting what I see to the national weather service so that way I can help them to issue their warnings faster," Moore said. "Because they need that ground truth that storm spotters like myself provide when we’re out in the field.”
Knoxville, TNb975.com

Local Young Women Receive Girl Scouts’ Highest Honor

(Knoxville, TN) – The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have announced the 2021 Gold Award recipients in East Tennessee. Ten of the 29 recipients are from Knoxville and the surrounding area. Since 1916, thousands of Girl Scouts across the country have earned the Girl Scouts’ highest honor, now called the Girl Scout Gold Award, for demonstrating extraordinary leadership and making sustainable change in their communities. Nationally, only 6 percent of all eligible Girl Scouts achieve the Gold Award.
New Albany, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Local students attend Magnolia Girls State

Four local high school students represented American Legion Auxiliary Unit 72, of New Albany at ALA Magnolia Girls State. Each year Unit 72 selects and sends rising young women seniors to ALA Magnolia Girls State, we begin with a fundraiser to help with costs and promote a willingness to serve. This was the 73rd Session of ALA Magnolia Girls State and was again hosted by the University of Southern Mississippi. Janiya Rutherford, of New Albany High School, was elected Lt Governor during the mock election for State offices, as well as Most Outstanding Citizen of Smith-Reed City, and she lead the Glee Club during Legion night. Janiya penned a bill to allow American Sign Language as a foreign language elective in high school. All ALA Magnolia Girls State attendees receive a $1000 scholarship, the office of Lt Governor receives an extra $2500. Caroline King was a candidate for Insurance Commissioner for her party. She also introduced a bill to mandate a swim test for all students in the state before graduating. Josie Baird introduced a bill for free shipping for packages going to deployed military. All bills that passed both House and Senate will be presented at Jackson. These young ladies went above and beyond representing New Albany and Union County well! These young ladies were accompanied by Windy Green and Heather Whittington, members of Unit 72, and Junior ALA Unit 72 member and 2019 attendee, Kailey White.
Conover, OHUrbana Citizen

Girl Scouts to hold Astro Summer Camp

CONOVER – Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are looking forward to this year’s Astro Girl Summer Camp. The camp is for all girls Kindergarten through the fifth grade who are interested in learning about the wonders of the solar system. This opportunity is available for girls who are not in Girl Scouts as well as current members. Attending this Summer camp gives each girl access to all Girl Scout member activities through September 30, 2021.
Boston, MAWCVB

Basketball camp focuses on girls’ mental health

BOSTON — A basketball camp for young people in Dorchester is not only focusing on dribbling and shooting, but the importance of maintaining mental health. “Our theme of the week is mental health and learning how to balance playing sports and life in general,” said Tahira Muhammad, is one of 10 high school athletes leading a clinic for Shooting Touch.
Terrebonne Parish, LAHouma Courier

Local girls complete STEM camp

Twenty-five local girls completed a free summer camp that will them hone their science and math skills. The Girls Who Code camp, June 14-18, helps girls in fifth through ninth grades enhance their STEM skills -- science, technology, engineering and math. It was sponsored by Chevron and hosted by the...
Shenandoah, VAWinchester Star

Summer camps offer girls ‘reel’ adventures on the river

This summer, a new experience awaits girls 12 to 18 who are thinking about learning to fish. “It’s not been an activity where the girls are just jumping out of trees for it,” said Joan Chapman, founding member of the Shenandoah Reel Women fly fishing club. “A lot of the girls I’ve talked to, they’re just not into that kind of thing."
KidsEureka Times-Standard

Summer camp empowers middle school girls

North Star Quest Camp, an all-female camp for middle school girls that focuses on empowering tweens, is being held both online and in person this summer. The 2021 “hybrid camp” is slated for July 17 and 18. “We’ve come up with a plan that lets us all get together in...
Ingleside, ILJournal & Topics

Camp For Young Burn Survivors Turns 30

From June 16-20, 50 burn-injured children between the ages of 8-20 attended Camp “I Am Me.” Hosted by the nonprofit Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, based in Mount Prospect, the weeklong program took place at the YMCA Camp Duncan in Ingleside, located near the Illinois-Wisconsin border. The camp featured a wide...
Footballscttx.com

Plan to Attend the 1st Annual Ram Youth Football Camp in July

- The first Annual Ram Youth Football Camp will be held Thursday, July 29th and Friday, July 30th from 6pm until 8pm each evening at the Joaquin HS Football Field. Kids entering 1st grade through 8th grade are invited! The cost is free and campers will also receive a free camp t-shirt!
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Scouts attend Crossroads of the West day camp

ROCK SPRINGS — More than 50 Cub Scouts attended Crossroads of the West day camp on June 25-26 at Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds. Activities included games, shooting, a model boat regatta and leatherwork. Webelos Cub Scouts cooked supper Friday evening, participated in a campfire program, and camped the night. Cub...
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Cub Scouts attend day camp at Living Waters

BB guns, archery, nature hikes, Dutch oven cooking, sports, games, crafts and swimming skills to rescue people attracted 57 Scouts to the Day Camp at Camp Living Waters on June 7-11. Camp Director Jonathon Severtson said the scouts also learned STEM lessons and built projects around a Weird Science theme.
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Record number of Cambridge students attending hands-on Summer CATS Camp

More than 330 Cambridge City Schools students are participating in an interactive, hand-on learning experience through the Summer CATS Camp underway in the district. The attendance makes CATS Camp one of the largest programs in Southeastern Ohio. Approximately 60 Cambridge educators and other staff members have joined forces to bring...
AnimalsPost Register

4-H Star: Cuckoo for chickens

Just ask 11-year-old Clara Fondow about her 4H chickens, then sit back and enjoy a whole lot of information about them in a very short time. First there’s Ginger, a golden cuckoo marans chick. Helen is a cherry-loving hen that’s red in color. Roxy is a barred rock breed. Lily and Midnight are bantam cochins and Sunset, a marans hen, is her favorite of all.
Hale Center, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Hale Center JH Band kids attend camp

A couple of Hale Center kids attended a Middle School Band Camp hosted by Southwestern Oklahoma State University at the end of June. An estimated 300 students in grades five through seven attended at the university’s Weatherford campus June 27-30. The kids from Hale Center who attended included:. (front from...
Laporte County, INNWI.com

Boys & Girls Club launches summer camp

MICHIGAN CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County officially launched its 2021 summer camp with significant enhancements from the previous year. This year’s program will serve approximately 100 children in kindergarten through eighth grades. While the camp has historically carried a nominal fee, it is now being offered completely free of charge.
Shrewsbury, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Camp Discovery attendance back to pre-COVID-19 numbers

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Camp Discovery at The W. Dale Brougher YMCA in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania hasn't missed a beat. "We have kids all over the place. Our summer camps are going great," says Sports Camp & Aquatics Director, Travis Bowman. Back in 2020, the camp was only seeing half the amount...
Spalding County, GAGriffin Daily News

AgSouth sponsors youth to attend 4-H camp

The AgSouth Farm Credit Griffin Branch sponsored four local youths to attend camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center this summer. AgSouth donated over $800 to support youths from Fayette, Henry and Spalding counties this year. “Camp can be expensive and scholarships can help kids who need extra support,” Fayette County...
KidsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Mother abandons her 3 children and leaves them in filthy house for almost 2 weeks with no food and water

Three young girls were left all alone to fend for themselves after their mother abandoned them in a house with rotting food and filth everywhere. The 45-year-old mother reportedly left their home in Texas. She also took with her the only cell phone that the family had, and this left her daughters with no way of getting in touch with her. The water supply for the residence had been turned off, because the bill was not paid. Additionally, the temperature in the house was so hot that the girls slept together in the only room that had a working ceiling fan.