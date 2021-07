The 2021 Tour de France is finally here and viewers from around the world could not be more excited to watch the 108th edition of this celebrated 21-stage cycling race!. Tadej Pogačar of team UAE Team Emirates secured the win at last year’s event, the first time a Slovenian has ever won the tour. Many will be looking to see if Team Ineos Grenadiers can pull past Primož Roglič and Pogačar to take home the trophy. Stage 1 of the bicycle race will start in Brest and ends in Landerneau for a total of 197.8 hilly km. Those watching will get to see who claims the first yellow jersey of the Tour.