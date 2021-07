BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns were counting on the defensive line, in particular, the defensive ends to be the strength of the 2020 Browns defense. Myles Garrett got off to a strong start before he was sidelined by COVID-19 for two games and really never seemed to be totally the same thereafter. Olivier Vernon started slowly but came on and was playing well before he ruptured his Achilles in the season-ending win over the Steelers and missed the two playoff games.