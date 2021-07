Not many couples get to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, but Ron and Della Martin, both 92 and lifelong residents of Van Buren, recently did just that. The couple married in Georgia on June 9, 1951, when he was in the service. On June 9 of this year they were able to renew their vows during Mass officiated by Fr. Cote at St. Peter Chanel church in Van Buren.