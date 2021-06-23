Cancel
Big screen time returns

By Editorials
fiddleheadfocus.com
 13 days ago

I entered the lobby of the movie theatre, immediately dazzled by the aroma of fresh popcorn. Beneath my feet, newly refreshed, plush carpet welcomed me as we stepped up to the counter and purchased our tickets. The refreshment stand beckoned, and I ordered a medium soda and an unsalted, giant...

fiddleheadfocus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruella#Bar Harbor#Bingo
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Movies
Disney
Nashville, TNmarketplace.org

Big screens are back, but what about audiences?

Across the country, movie theater operators are trying to convince Americans to get off their couches. A coalition of theater chains and industry groups is sponsoring an event called Cinema Week from June 22 to 27 to promote the culture of moviegoing and “put butts in seats.”. Stephanie Silverman, executive...
Moviesmadison

UW Cinematheque returns to in-person screenings with its summer series

After a 16-month hiatus from in-person screenings, UW Cinematheque has announced its summer programming series which begins Wednesday, June 30, marking its return to its screening room at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. The six-week series of free feature films will occur Wednesdays through Fridays, screening a total of...
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: In The Heights is a feel-good reminder of the joy of the big screen musical

Any film that has an air of positivity about it can all too easily be framed as “the movie we need right now” coming off the global lockdown stage of the pandemic. Sure, a film that makes you laugh, smile, or cry (in the good way) is going to be enough of an escape after this last year, but In The Heights, director Jon M. Chu‘s colourful, exuberant adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s 2008 Broadway success, is truly the definition of such a phrase.
Beauty & FashionRegister Citizen

Reel Dad: "In the Heights" heads to the big screen

Hollywood loves to turn Broadway musicals into movie extravaganzas. Since films started to sing and dance, producers have looked to the stage for shows that could thrive on screen. Over the years, from “My Fair Lady” and “The Sound of Music” to, more recently, “Hairspray” and “Into the Woods,” movie adaptations continue to become bigger shows.
KidsMother Jones

Stop the Freakout Over Kids’ Screen Time

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Hey, fellow parents of preschoolers: Raise your hand if you know the Paw Patrol theme song by heart. After the past year, who can blame you? In the first few weeks of the pandemic alone, kids’ screen time hit six hours a day—a 500 percent increase—a survey by the child advocacy group Parents Together found. The freakout wasn’t far behind: A raft of news stories warned of an epidemic of screen-related insomnia, mental health problems, and even suicide. In a recent New York Times article, one addiction expert warned of the coming period of “epic withdrawal” when the crisis is over.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: 'The Tomorrow War' is best suited for the big screen experience

Chris Pratt certainly isn't trying to reinvent the wheel - or even step outside the film genre he has been dominating in recent years - but there is one aspect of "The Tomorrow War" that will give action fans a reason to rejoice: it isn't a remake, an adaptation or part of a billion-dollar franchise. Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the big-budget sci-fi military action thriller arriving direct-to-streaming on Prime Video is certainly, like most in this genre, better suited for the big screen experience.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Good on Paper’ not good enough for the big screen

Margaret Cho goes over the top in the new Netflix comedy “Good on Paper,” mugging and delivering lines too emphatically. But as the movie progresses, you see the San Francisco native’s approach not as overacting, but heroism. She appears to be trying to single-handedly breathe life into this nearly laugh-free movie that begins streaming Wednesday, June 23.
Ocean City, MDoceancity.com

OC on the Big Screen: Art League Presents Film Challenge

The cameras are rolling, and the lights are bright in Ocean City as filmmakers take on the 4th Annual Ocean City Film Challenge. Calling on filmmakers from the Delmarva Peninsula and the surrounding region, the summer contest encourages local creativity and originality. For lovers of Ocean City and its unique community, this is the perfect opportunity to combine a passion for film and production with a chance to experience the resort intimately unlike anything before.
Worldallkpop.com

Han So Hwee in talks to make big screen debut in 'Gentleman'

Han So Hwee is in talks to make her big screen debut in 'Gentleman'. According to reports on July 6, the actress was recently offered the lead role in the upcoming film by Kim Kyung Won. Director Kim Kyung Won is known for the film 'The Artist: Reborn' as well as the short films 'Finding Frogs' and 'The Director Has No Words'.
East Bay Times

Linda Ronstadt documentary film finally hits the big screen

The award-winning documentary “Linda and the Mockingbirds” — featuring the legendary Linda Ronstadt and the Bay Area’s own Los Cenzontles — is finally set to get its theatrical debut this month. The film hits the big screen, for the first time, on July 18 at the Roxie Theater in San...
El Dorado Hills, CAvillagelife.com

EDMT brings SpongeBob’s adventure to the big and small screen

“And the show must go on” has never rung truer for El Dorado Musical Theatre than the saying has this past year, as the theater group leaders, actors and techs have had to reimagine live theater while dealing with a pandemic and COVID-19 protocols.With Debbie Wilson at the reins, plus her creative production team and the many talented actors, EDMT has pulled through swimmingly and now invites the audience to dive into “The SpongeBob Musical,” opening June 25. The EDMT team has developed a creative way to put on this “live” performance like never before.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Rocky Horror Picture Show live cast screenings return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Live screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are returning to Las Vegas in July. The screening, with the live cast of Frankie's Favorite Obsession, is celebrating their 20th anniversary at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at Regency Tropicana Cinemas, 3330 E. Tropicana Ave. Cost...
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Alamo Drafthouse’s Jaws on the Water Screening Series Returns on July 3

Alamo Drafthouse’s popular Jaws on the Water screening event is returning from the depths. The popular series, which has viewers floating in inner tubes on Austin’s Lake Travis while watching the Steven Spielberg classic, is back for multiple screenings starting July 3 after being put on hiatus last summer during the pandemic. Screenings are also slated to take place on July 10 and July 17.
Hyperallergic

The 58th New York Film Festival, Now on the Big Screen

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Like most such events that have taken place over the past year, the 58th edition of the New York Film Festival was held virtually (with some drive-in screenings). Now, though, with quarantine restrictions lifting, Film at Lincoln Center has put together a do-over for anyone who missed the communal experience of indoor moviegoing. For the next few months, they’ll be showing various titles that played NYFF 2020.
Moviescineuropa.org

Back in front of the big screen, everything is ready for the Taormina Film Fest

Six first and second features in competition and seven national and international premieres, a selection designed for a diverse audience and with a focus on different genres, styles and languages — ranging from the family film to horror, from dark comedy to drama, from animation to arthouse. Taking place from 27 June to 3 July at the Teatro Antico, the 67th edition of the Taormina Film Fest, the first under the direction of the trio Francesco Alò, Alessandra De Luca and Federico Pontiggia, is under the sign of rebirth and of cinema as a shared experience.
