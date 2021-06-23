Start research a step at a time

For the whole series follow the generations tag. Read and sign the experts’ open letter to the Pew Research Center on generation labels. One of the problems with the fake “generations” discourse is it confuses people on the importance of age (how old people are) versus cohort (when they were born). At any one point in time, these two concepts are measured the same way — asking people how old they are. But if you follow people over time, they answer two different questions. The first tells you how younger people are different from older people (for example, old people are more likely to die of heart attacks, because their hearts wear out as they age), while the second tells you how people’s lives may have changed as they live them. So, young people today live in a world where their grandparents are less likely to die of heart attacks because of improvements in medicine, which changes the nature of childhood and then adult life as well. That’s a cohort story.