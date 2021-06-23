Cancel
Chicago, IL

You Don't Have to Break the Bank to Break a Sweat

Sherry McGuinn
Sherry McGuinn
Planet Fitness in West Dundee hits all the right notes, including "affordability"

This past year of Covid and quarantine knocked the stuffing out of all of us, in every way possible. Mentally, emotionally and physically.

"Sedentary" became the order of the day and Quarantine 15 became a thing. As in fifteen pounds of added pudge.

For those of you, like myself, who could no longer go to the gym, we had to find other, more creative ways to get our sweat on.

Luckily, I already had a treadmill, stationary bike, hand weights, kettlebells, and the like, but something was missing. I didn't feel the intensity that I experienced when hitting the gym on a regular basis. So, it was great news when my gym, Planet Fitness, in West Dundee, reopened.

From the very first day, I was impressed with the quality of service and unintimidating atmosphere. PF's motto is that they're a "no-judgment zone," and it's true. Their clientele is comprised of regular folks like you and I, who just want to get in shape and stay in shape.

Because affordability is important to me, I was also impressed with the $10 per month membership fee. A ten-dollar hike per month will allow you to go to any Planet Fitness, anywhere, but I opted for the lower fee until I was sure that the gym was working for me.

What can I say? I loved it. Clean, bright, and never overcrowded. With every piece of equipment, you could ever want to work every part of your body.

When Planet Fitness reopened, the staff was scrupulous in making sure that the gym was immaculate, and it still is. Masks were required and the machines were "socially distanced." It was hard at first, to get used to working out with a face mask, but I purchased one especially for that purpose, with a charcoal filter to aid breathing, and eventually, it became second nature.

Now that an increasing number of the population is fully vaccinated, Planet Fitness no longer mandates a mask. Instead, it's up to us if we want to continue to wear one. Since I've had both shots, I'm dispensing with the mask. Yesterday was my first visit back to the gym sans face covering and it felt awesome!

Whether you're a novice at working out or a gym rat, I can't recommend the West Dundee Planet Fitness highly enough.

I have the app, which is really cool as it lets you know how populated the gym is at any time of the day, or night, as it's open and staffed 24/7, so there's always time to fit in a workout.

If you need help with a piece of equipment, there's always a friendly staffer available to lend a hand. And did I mention how clean the place is? I wish I could get our house as "eat-off-the-floor" immaculate as the gym. Also, the clientele does its part in wiping down the equipment before and after use as there are stands placed strategically throughout the gym with sanitary sprays and huge rolls of paper towels.

Something else that really impresses me is the fact that Planet Fitness has a "dress code" in that they don't allow jeans, sandals, or any overtly sexy workout attire like "string tank tops." In other words, if you're dressed like you're ready to go clubbing, you won't be welcome.

For anyone who wants to either get in shape or get back in shape after this long, long stretch of isolation at home, please consider giving the West Dundee Planet Fitness a shot. For a meager ten bucks a month, the returns will be invaluable.

As always, thanks for reading.

© Sherry McGuinn, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

Sherry McGuinn is a longtime Chicago-area writer and award-winning screenwriter. Her work has appeared in The Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, and numerous other publications. Sherry’s manager is currently pitching her newest screenplay, a drama with dark, comedic overtones and inspired by a true story.

Sherry McGuinn

Sherry McGuinn

My goal is to educate, entertain, make you laugh, and above all, make you think. I will be running the gamut as far as my articles go because I have a restless mind and I allow it to ramble where and when it wants. I hope you enjoy what I'm looking forward to sharing with you. If so, I'd love for you to follow me. Thanks for reading.

