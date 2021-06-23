NASA’s Webb Will Use Quasars to Unlock the Secrets of the Early Universe

On the basis of newly calibrated distance measurements to stars, a renowned Canadian astronomer came to the conclusion that the discrepancy in the Hubble constant should soon close. The conflict that has preoccupied the astronomy community in recent years would then no longer be necessary and new physics would no longer be necessary. Wendy Freedman from the University of Chicago has now summarized this in an analysis in which she mainly relies on a method called the Tip of the Red Giant Branch (TRGB). This brings it to a value of 69.8 kilometers per second per megaparsec for the Hubble constant. It falls exactly between the most recent previous values ​​that were determined using the other two most important methods.