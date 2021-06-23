Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Opening Cinematic Revealed

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has revealed the opening cinematic to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which is out on Nintendo Switch next month. Playing as a young Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with the monsters that you encounter, the story-based role-playing game promises “a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series.”

www.nintendo-insider.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monster#Nintendo Switch#Hunters And Riders#Wyverian#Kamura#Tsukino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Capcom
Related
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 trial version available in Europe

We've held our breaths when the first installment of the Monster Hunter saga was announced in more modern days. Luckily for us, the developers have more than delivered on that promise, and there is more to come. The trial version for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going live today, June...
Video GamesPCGamesN

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the perfect starting point for newcomers

With Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion proving that the series has a huge audience on PC, you’d think the next Monster Hunter game we’d see on our fair platform would be the celebrated follow-up, Monster Hunter Rise (our sister site Pocket Tactics has a review). Instead we’re getting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the 3DS spinoff that apes Pokémon’s turn-based battle system and monster collecting.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Capcom on how monsters were chosen for Monster Hunter Stories 2

In a preview interview with V Jump Play, Capcom discussed how the team went about selecting monsters for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Here’s an excerpt we translated from the discussion:. How did you choose which monsters to include in the game?. The core mechanic of the game...
Video GamesComicBook

New Monster Hunter Rise Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Monster Hunter Rise has released a new update, Ver.3.1.0, that fixes a number of bugs -- like, a whole bunch of them -- as well as introducing some game adjustments and generally preparing the Capcom title for upcoming quests. Taken on its own, it's not exactly the beefiest patch ever considering that no significant content of any kind was added immediately, but as a taste of things to come, well, that's exciting in its own way. It is worth noting that the new update will require 0.65GB if players are downloading it along, but if it's the first update players make after purchasing the game, the total will be closer to 3.6GB.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Experience Monster Hunter from Fantastic New Perspective in Stories 2

Monster Hunter may be first and foremost known for its in-depth action combat, but it’s no stranger to spin-offs that shake up the formula many fans have come to love and know. One of these is Monster Hunter Stories, which got its start on the 3DS before later being ported to mobile platforms. When it released in the west, the Switch had already been out for over half a year and people were quick to abandon their 3DS systems for the latest and greatest handheld hybrid. Although mostly forgotten at the time, it received a decent following from fans. Many thought it was unlikely the series would see a sequel due to its middling success and following the reveal of a gacha-based mobile title it seemed unlikely a continuation was in the cards. Fortunately that was proved wrong when Capcom unveiled Wings of Ruin as a new entry into the series. After some early hands-on time with the title, it’s starting to look like this spin-off could continue to have a bright future.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Monster Hunter Stories 2 demo out now with transferable progress

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin now has a Nintendo Switch trial demo allowing players to try out a decent portion of the game before they buy it. The demo is from the start of the game, allowing players to establish themselves in the world before things really open up. The great news is that all the progress you make in the Trial version will be transferable to the full version of Monster Hunter Stories 2 when it launches on July 9.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Now Available for Nintendo Switch

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo is now available to download for Nintendo Switch. In addition, players can transfer their saved data from the demo to the full release of the game. Those who downloaded the demo will also receive a Kinship Talisman in Monster Hunter Rise.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Pre-Launch Stream Announced For July 2nd

Capcom has announced a pre-launch stream for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. The livestream is set to be held on July 2nd, a few days before the game’s official launch. It will include the title’s launch trailer, more gameplay footage, as well as details on upcoming updates that will be heading to the game following release:
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Capcom focused on adding popular, existing monsters over making new ones

In any RPG that focuses on collecting a party of creatures or monsters, such as the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2, the monsters themselves are very important. Both the quantity and the quality of the roster can greatly influence the staying power of any monster-collector. Often, entries in established series can also benefit from new and exciting creatures that entice new players and expand the possibilities of the battle system.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Free Title Updates Detailed

Following the pre-launch stream earlier today, Capcom has revealed the first details for the free title updates coming to Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings Of Ruin. The free title updates will be distributed starting July 15th, and will add new monsties, monstie variants, and co-op exclusive monsters. You can check out a summary of the announced updates below, along with the game’s launch trailer and a link to the stream:
Video GamesGamespot

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gets Preorder Discount At Walmart

If you haven't preordered Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin yet, Walmart is offering a $10 discount right now. Walmart's Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder deal comes with free shipping, but the retailer says copies won't ship until launch day on July 9, with orders arriving by July 13. That said, if you're willing to wait a few extra days to dive into the latest Monster Hunter game, this is the first discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch edition.
Video GamesSiliconera

Interview: All About Monster Hunter Stories 2’s Beginnings

Monster Hunter Stories is getting another chance. The Monster Hunter spin-off showed up on multiple platforms, and now it’s spawned a sequel. Siliconera had a chance to interview Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Director Kenji Oguro, and Art Director Takahiro Kawano about Monster Hunter Stories 2, its development during a pandemic, and its new features.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Capcom Outlines Plans For Monster Hunter Stories 2 Post-Launch Content

Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Kenji Oguro have detailed the post-launch content Capcom has in store for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which hits Nintendo Switch on July 9th. The first post-launch update – which adds Monster Hunter Rise's Palamute as a ridable Monstie will...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap confirms 5 free updates through October

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap includes five updates which will keep the game growing even after you've finished the campaign. Capcom shared a Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin "Special Pre-Launch Program" update earlier today with a bunch of new details. Along with showing off some new looks at the base game itself, the special event also revealed the current plans for post-launch support - starting with the first free content drop just one week after the game will be released on Switch and PC on July 9. Here's a look at the Monster Hunter Stories 2 roadmap as it stands now, currently stretching through October.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be released on July 21st

Mobile developer and publisher Spokko has announced that its Witcher mobile game, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, will be available on iOS and Android devices from July 21st worldwide. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an ARPG in a similar vein to Pokémon Go and Wizards Unite, except with monsters from The Witcher series that players will be combating. The full description can be found after the release date trailer below.