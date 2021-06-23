Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Opening Cinematic Revealed
Capcom has revealed the opening cinematic to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, which is out on Nintendo Switch next month. Playing as a young Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with the monsters that you encounter, the story-based role-playing game promises “a unique new experience with a rich storyline featuring charming characters, challenging quests and friendly encounters with familiar monsters from the Monster Hunter series.”www.nintendo-insider.com