Main Street Chestertown Welcomes Nina Fleegle and Thanks Kay MacIntosh

The Board of Directors of Main Street Historic Chestertown is pleased to announce that Nina Fleegle will join the Main Street program on July 1 as its new executive director. Fleegle brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit management, volunteering and event-planning to the job. Most recently she has served her alma mater, Washington College, as Associate Director in the Office of Advancement and Constituent Relations. She earlier worked for the College’s Career Development Center and Office of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. Other career experience includes stints at Holy Trinity School in Washington, D.C., and AmeriCorps, and a six-month teaching job with the Peace Corps in the African Republic of Cape Verde. She also is a certified event planner and owner of Chester River Events.