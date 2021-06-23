Geezer Butler Preps ‘Manipulations of the Mind’ Solo Box Set

The origin story of Tim “Ripper” Owens is legendary. The powerhouse vocalist exploded onto the music scene in 1996 as Judas Priest‘s new frontman after the departure of The Metal God, Rob Halford. His time with Judas Priest (’97-‘03) led to the creation of two powerful studio albums, “Jugulator” and “Demolition,” and a major motion picture loosely based on his life story. After parting ways amicably with the iconic metal band, Owens wasted no time exploring other opportunities via Iced Earth, Yngwie Malmsteen and an ever-evolving solo career. As one of the hardest working men in rock, Owens spent the past three decades refining his craft, exploring new musical territory and pushing himself to his creative limits. He’s living proof you can’t keep a heavy metal legend down.