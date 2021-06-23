Cancel
Geezer Butler Preps ‘Manipulations of the Mind’ Solo Box Set

By Chad Childers
 10 days ago
Black Sabbath bass legend Geezer Butler is ready to turn the focus on his solo career, compiling his works into a new box set titled Manipulations of the Mind - The Complete Collection. The four-CD set is due July 30. Included in the collection are his three solo albums -...

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

