Stocks

U.S. Equities Rise On Dovish Powell

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 12 days ago

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stuck to his script yesterday, as he beat the transitory inflation drum and dampened expectations of a rate hike. Although the reaction in markets was not spectacular, Powell’s comments greenlighted a further recovery in US stocks yesterday, with technology leading the way as the NASDAQ climbed 0.79%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 rose 0.51%, while the Dow Jones edged 0.20% higher. Futures on all three have increased around 0.20% today, further underpinning sentiment in Asia.

