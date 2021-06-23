Flutist Immanuel Davis Rediscovers His Instrument's Roots

Songwriter Rory Feek has often been described as a man of many talents, a loving husband, father and one who always seems to be tinkering on a new passion project. Above all, it’s his gentlemanly demeaner and personality that draws many of his fans and followers to hear his stories, his songs and philosophies about his “extraordinary, ordinary” life. It’s no wonder that “Gentle Man” was the name chosen for his first solo release, which hit store shelves Friday. The new album features Feek returning to his roots, with much of its soul anchored in bluegrass/Americana sound. It is also his first since the passing of his late wife, Joey, in 2016. After making a career as part of the duo Joey+Rory, “Gentle Man” is also the first time Feek has recorded an album as a solo artist.