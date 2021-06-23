Local Exchangite is inducted into Court of Honor
The highest honor that a member of the Exchange Club can receive is to be inducted into the Court of Honor, and one of Iredell County’s members has received that honor. Barbara Orr of Mooresville, who is the first member from North Carolina to receive this honor, was inducted April 24, along with five other Exchange Club members from around the nation. The special ceremony was held at the National Exchange Club headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.mooresvilletribune.com