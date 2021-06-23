Adventures of a Passionate Paleontologist

And I was home for a short leave from the military. The summer had been hot and dry. During the week, my brother and I discussed what we could do “up north” on the coming Saturday, and in the course of our conversation we both recalled a postcard we had seen at a little store near Piseco Lake, not far from our uncle’s rustic log cabin. The picture on the postcard displayed a magnificently tall, cascading waterfall. When we had asked the store clerk about it, he told us that it was T-Lake Falls, and that the trailhead was just down the road. That picture had made a lasting impression on both of us, so we decided to go find T-Lake Falls.