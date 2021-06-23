Cancel
Stock Up On Sunblock & Prepare For 8 Days Of 100+ Degree Weather

 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the reasons people love the Treasure Valley so much is our moderate weather, but it is still a desert. Check out our crazy forecast the next week and a half!. Phoenix? No. Vegas? No. Death Valley? Certainly not, though it is gonna be hot hot hot! This coming Sunday through next Sunday, it appears we'll have an eight-day stretch of 100+ degrees, peaking on Wednesday, the 30th when it is forecasted to be 109 degrees! 109! Who wants to try baking cookies on the sidewalk? There's also a few days in there where not only will it be insanely hot, but it'll also be a bit windy and pretty dry so here's your friendly reminder to keep an eye on things that can catch fire in and around your house!

Boise, ID
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

