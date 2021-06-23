Stock Up On Sunblock & Prepare For 8 Days Of 100+ Degree Weather

One of the reasons people love the Treasure Valley so much is our moderate weather, but it is still a desert. Check out our crazy forecast the next week and a half!. Phoenix? No. Vegas? No. Death Valley? Certainly not, though it is gonna be hot hot hot! This coming Sunday through next Sunday, it appears we'll have an eight-day stretch of 100+ degrees, peaking on Wednesday, the 30th when it is forecasted to be 109 degrees! 109! Who wants to try baking cookies on the sidewalk? There's also a few days in there where not only will it be insanely hot, but it'll also be a bit windy and pretty dry so here's your friendly reminder to keep an eye on things that can catch fire in and around your house!