VHSL State Tournament Scoreboard: 6/22

By John Nolan
prepbaseballreport.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain early in the day Tuesday caused seven of the scheduled State Semifinals to be pushed to Wednesday, but five did get to play. Seth Keller (Old Dominion) threw 4 scoreless innings with 9 K and just two hits allowed as three Hanover pitchers combined to strike out 12 in 5 innings. Owen DeShazo (Boston College) and Nolan Williamson each had 2 RBI for the Hawks. Tyler Gorbett and Kade Abrisz (Louisburg CC) each had hits for Menchville.

