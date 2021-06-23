Earth Notes: The Cedar Mesa Building Murals Project
Cedar Mesa, in the southern Bears Ears region of Utah, is home to many ancestral Pueblo cliff-dwellings: for archaeologists, it’s a research Shangri La. The ancient kivas and common living areas are adorned with intricate plaster murals and etchings. Some replicate the intricate patterns of yucca plants, others cotton textiles. They are an invaluable resource for learning about the ancestral Puebloan communities that occupied the area more than 700 years ago.www.knau.org