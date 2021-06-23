Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Earth Notes: The Cedar Mesa Building Murals Project

knau.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Mesa, in the southern Bears Ears region of Utah, is home to many ancestral Pueblo cliff-dwellings: for archaeologists, it’s a research Shangri La. The ancient kivas and common living areas are adorned with intricate plaster murals and etchings. Some replicate the intricate patterns of yucca plants, others cotton textiles. They are an invaluable resource for learning about the ancestral Puebloan communities that occupied the area more than 700 years ago.

www.knau.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Mesa, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Earth#Cedar Mesa#Volunteers#Shangri La#Puebloan#This Earth Note#Knau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Science
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...