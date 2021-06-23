Cancel
Restaurants

(News) McDonald’s is Launching Loyalty Rewards Program

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonalds just announced that they are gonna be debuting their loyalty rewards program on July 8th! Since mid 2020 they have been developing and researching the program and are finally ready to launch. Every $1 you spend will equal out to 100 McPoints. They have not confirmed that they’ll be called McPoints yet but to me that sounds like an absolute no brainer.. You’ll be elgible to recieve 1,500 points after your first purchase with the program. Some items you can buy with points include Happy Meals, Big Macs, Fries and more! Will you be signing up?!

hotradiomaine.com
