(News) Carl Nassib Leads NFL in Jersey Sales
The NFL player with the top-selling jersey over the last 24 hours is none other than Carl Nassib!!! According to the popular fan gear website Fanatics, Nassib’s #94 Las Vegas Raiders jersey has been flying off the shelves ever since the D-lineman announced on Monday that he’s gay. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden threw his support behind his player, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.”hotradiomaine.com