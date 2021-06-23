Cancel
(News) Carl Nassib Leads NFL in Jersey Sales

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL player with the top-selling jersey over the last 24 hours is none other than Carl Nassib!!! According to the popular fan gear website Fanatics, Nassib’s #94 Las Vegas Raiders jersey has been flying off the shelves ever since the D-lineman announced on Monday that he’s gay. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden threw his support behind his player, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great.”

hotradiomaine.com
#Jersey#American Football#Fanatics#Carlnassib#Raiders
