Tim McGraw may be a famous country music artist in his own right, but he's still a massive fan of other musicians. Over the weekend, he got to join one of his favorite groups, Alabama, for a surprise duet of "Lady Down on Love" in Nashville during a stop on their 50th anniversary tour, the first time in nearly 20 years the group has played in Music City, according to Taste of Country. McGraw posted a video to Instagram with a snippet of the performance as well as a message about why the performance was so meaningful to him.