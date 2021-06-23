Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Canals Aren’t the Place To Cool Off When It’s Hot

By Lance Tormey
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the temperature rises local authorities become concerned about people drowning in area lakes and rivers but there's another place where people drown when it's hot, irrigation canals. Children die in the canals every year around the country because kids see them all the time many close to home. Officials with the Bureau of Reclamation says the canals aren't designed for swimming. The water is fast, cold and deep and canal walls are sometimes steep and treacherous. They say pumps and other hazards in the water can trap and drown a person. A canal that sits empty all winter and then fills up in the spring is an enticing site to a lot of young children.

1027kord.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canals#Irrigation#Drowning#The Bureau Of Reclamation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

My Favorite Cool Meals for A Hot Summer Evening

During Heatstroke 2021 in the Tri-Cities, even just a few minutes outside can be fairly exhausting. When I'm overheated, the last thing I want is food (I know, hard to believe). My wife and I have a lot of favorite winter meals like chili, beef stew, chicken noodle soup with...
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Highway 395 Blaze Shows How High Fire Danger Is (VIDEO)

Courtesy of Ken Marin, via Tri-Cities Most Wanted and Local News (Facebook). (used by permission). These images and video were taken over the weekend (Sunday) as a wildfire sprang up along Highway 395 near Lind. It appeared, said sources, the fire 'hopped' from place to place, perhaps burning materials blown...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Downtown Kennewick Hosts Free Cooling Station

I was surprised at how many people were out and about in traffic yesterday, and I was obviously one of them. While some prefer to hunker at home in front of the A/C during HEATSTROKE 2021, many have had enough home-time during the pandemic and are treating these unusually hot days just like any other. So when I heard about the cooling station that has been set up for shoppers and passers-by in Flag Plaza in Historic Downtown Kennewick, I wanted to help spread the word.
Lacrosse, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Palouse Falls, a View From the Edge

Palouse Falls State Park is one of the most popular state parks located in LaCrosse, Washington. If you’re a fan of geography and the Ice Age era, then you are going to love this place. I’ve been numerous times and plan to take another trip soon. The falls were naturally...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

As Kennewick Minit Mart Closes, Something Big May be Next

The number of comments on social media about the Minit Mart CLOSING FOREVER at 27th and Olympia is truly amazing. So many have childhood memories of walking to that store for candy and a pop. The folks who ran the Minit Mart in Kennewick for 35 years had a very rough go of things during covid, and even with things slowly coming back around to normal, the recovery is such that they felt now was a good time to retire. The overly friendly greetings and the unusual selection of novelty items made the Minit Mart unlike any convenience store around.
Washington StatePosted by
102.7 KORD

Tri-Cities Set to Break the Highest Temp Every Recorded in Washington

According to Plantmaps.com, the highest temperature ever recorded in Tri-Cities was on July 23, 2006, when the mercury topped out at 112 degrees. Now, if you look deeper, you will discover our area actually hit 118 degrees at Ice Harbor Dam on August 5, 1961 – which is the highest temperature ever recorded in Washington State, and it appears we have a slight chance of getting very close to that record. Please, let’s hope not!
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Best Places to Be in Tri-Cities During the End of the World

Where in Tri-Cities would you go if the world was ending?. The post-apocalyptic movie genre has been a staple for decades. The Hunger Games series grossed nearly $3 billion over the course of its run. The Mad Max series is among the most critically acclaimed. Waterworld was comically the most expensive movie ever made for years. As much as the thought of the end of the world scares people, they can't help but flock to the movie theater to see how it could play out. Zombies, futuristic hellscapes, megacities, and wastelands all spur the imagination.
Tri-cities, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

20 Summertime Activities Kids In The Tri-Cities Will Love!

Summertime is here! If you've got kids, you are always looking for activities for them to partake in but sometimes you hit a brick wall on ideas. Don't worry, we've got you covered with 20 activities that your kids and you'll both love. We've compiled a list of local things and a few note-worthy day road trips that are worth the drive to check out. Take a look at our list below and see if there's an activity on the list that your kids will enjoy...I'm sure you'll find something good.
PetsPosted by
102.7 KORD

Signs Your Pet May be Suffering Heat Stroke

As the excessive heat warning continues in the Mid-Columbia, it easy to overdo it outside in a very short period of time. That goes for your pets, too. If you have a dog or two, especially smaller dogs that are mostly indoors, you know that they love to bask in the sun. You also know that since they want in, then want out, then want in, then want out...it's easy to close the door to the yard and get busy doing something else until you hear them bark or scratch the door. With temps well into the 100s this weekend, this could be deadly. Here are some signs your pet is suffering heatstroke:
West Richland, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

9 Ways Humans Accidentally Cause Wildfires

Lots of lightning strikes are expected this evening as thunderstorms roll across northeastern Oregon and along the edge of the Blue Mountains in Washington. But how many times have you heard on the news that a fire was human-caused? I'm not talking about arson here. There are lots of ways we accidentally start what turns out to be a multi-hundred-acre fire, or worse.