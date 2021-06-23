Her Whole Life, A North Side Shop Owner Was Told To Avoid The South Side. The Folded Map Project Helped Her Challenge That

On Friday, it became official, LSD is no more. Lake Shore Drive was officially renamed Jean Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive, which really rolls off the tongue. The move honors Jean Baptistie Pointe DuSable, who is credited as one of the founders of Chicago, which is great, but this is not the move to honor DuSable. This is something that no one asked for. This is a bizarre way to alter something legendary in the city.