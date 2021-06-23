Cancel
Chicago, IL

Her Whole Life, A North Side Shop Owner Was Told To Avoid The South Side. The Folded Map Project Helped Her Challenge That

By Tonika Johnson, Maria Krysan
blockclubchicago.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of The Folded Map Project, Tonika Lewis Johnson and sociologist Maria Krysan interviewed 30 people about how they first confronted — and eventually combatted — harmful narratives about Chicago’s South and West sides. Block Club Chicago is publishing five of these stories. We invite you to join us June 30 on YouTube for Making Chicago’s Segregation Personal, a live conversation about neighborhood stereotypes, segregation and how you can better understand your community by getting to know someone else’s.

