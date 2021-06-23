John Wattinger
Senior Account Executive at Allied Affiliated Funding, a division of Axiom Bank. Axiom Bank, N.A. has expanded its team with the hiring of John Wattinger as Senior Account Executive in its factoring and asset-based lending division in Dallas. Wattinger brings more than 35 years of experience in commercial, middle market, asset-based lending and factoring. In this new role with Axiom’s Allied Affiliated Funding division, he will oversee a portfolio of client accounts while also managing the development and underwriting of new credit requests.www.bizjournals.com