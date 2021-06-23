Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

John Wattinger

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Account Executive at Allied Affiliated Funding, a division of Axiom Bank. Axiom Bank, N.A. has expanded its team with the hiring of John Wattinger as Senior Account Executive in its factoring and asset-based lending division in Dallas. Wattinger brings more than 35 years of experience in commercial, middle market, asset-based lending and factoring. In this new role with Axiom’s Allied Affiliated Funding division, he will oversee a portfolio of client accounts while also managing the development and underwriting of new credit requests.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allied Affiliated Funding#Axiom Bank Axiom Bank#Senior Account Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource Co. Inc. Rita Bottoms has been promoted to Vice President of Sales & Client Relations at The Resource! Rita has been with The Resource for 20 years, joining in 2001 as Clerical Manager. She has since held multiple roles, including a dedicated focus on Sales and driving new business. She’s a mentor to many and has developed many vital client partnerships across our variety of service areas. Rita is a board member of WSSHRM, PWWS, is a member of HRMAG, and a Certified Staffing Professional (CSP).
Businessbizjournals

John Hofman

Distribution Modernization Section Manager at Burns & McDonnell. Burns & McDonnell, a 100% employee-owned engineering, architecture and construction firm, promoted John Hofman, PE, to distribution modernization section manager in California. John has nearly 11 years of experience in electrical distribution planning and design, field engineering, underground secondary networks and application of grid technologies. In this role, he will lead a team to provide utilities and communities with reliable and resilient power infrastructure.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
BusinessTimes Union

DUNMORE Appoints Gabe Maxwell as Director of Sales and Marketing

BRISTOL, Pa. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, today named Gabe Maxwell as the company’s Director of Sales and Marketing. Maxwell’s twenty plus years of commercial experience and his leadership of numerous sales and marketing teams makes him the ideal fit for Dunmore. Early on in Maxwell’s...
San Francisco, CASFGate

CEIPAL Names Spring Sanchez Director of Digital Marketing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company’s Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL’s Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company’s digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL’s marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
Businessmartechseries.com

Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Agrees to Acquire SharpSpring

Strategic acquisition to maximize growth and audience engagement for small businesses. Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SharpSpring, Inc. (“SharpSpring”) (NASDAQ: SHSP) in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $240 million including outstanding indebtedness.
Economybizjournals

John Talamantes

There were several reasons John Talamantes decided to move to Realty San Antonio, but most importantly it was the cutting edge technology, the support, and the culture. He strongly believes in Realty San Antonio's vision and felt it aligned with his goals. He’s excited to make this move because it will not only help him accomplish his goals, but will help him better serve his clients in an extremely competitive market. Learn more at realtysanantonio.com/careers.
Businessfinextra.com

Synpulse appoints digital banking veteran

Leading global management consultancy Synpulse announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of digital banking veteran, Andreas Skopal, as a new Partner. Andreas will play a key role in leading and further strengthening Synpulse’s digital banking practice and Business Innovation & Growth Competence Centre for banking and...
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
Lotterymediapost.com

Marketing Agency Fluent Rejiggers Leadership Team

New York-based performance marketing company Fluent has reshuffled its top management team, with co-founder Ryan Schulke stepping down from the CEO role and shifting to the position of Chief Strategy Officer. He is also chairman of the board. The publicly traded company said the moves are designed to better pursue...
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.
BusinessCPA Trendlines

How CPA Firms Are Managed

BONUS: 25 best practices of the most successful firms. There are two kinds of CPA firms. The first kind of firm argues that there is not much that needs to be managed at a CPA firm. These cynics might say: “Come on. Running a CPA firm isn’t rocket science. You hang out your shingle. You get clients. You hire staff. You do the work. Bill and collect. What needs to be managed?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy