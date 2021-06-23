7 Reasons Why Your Real Estate Corporation Must Have Conversational AI Solution

Tech can be a major boon in bringing agility to an evolving market. Unfortunately, not every market is taking full advantage of current technology. Modernizing banking is the only way banks can survive in the shiting market of today. Commercial real estate lending, for example, hasn’t changed in decades. On average, it takes 3 months to close a commercial real estate loan. Once a borrower finds an investment property and identifies their loan needs, their broker has to call individual banks to source a loan. Due diligence on the lender’s part can take months. After that much time in negotiation, it’s rare for either side to get exactly the deal they wanted. Additionally, 2020 proved that many things can change in a 3-month span.