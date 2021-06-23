7 Reasons Why Your Real Estate Corporation Must Have Conversational AI Solution
Many of you are wondering how chatbots are directly or indirectly connected to real estate?. The entire story started with the evolution of the digital world, where real estate businesses migrated from traditional marketing tactics to online portals. Today, you can find many websites that can help you find the right real estate for your purpose. With time, technology has taken a huge leap; still customer queries are still the same.www.itechpost.com