Sean McVay is basking in the glow of his new quarterback out in Los Angeles, calling Matthew Stafford "better than advertised" as he reflects on the Rams' move to swap Jared Goff for the longtime Lions signal-caller. But the Lions aren't necessarily glum over the move from Stafford to Goff in Detroit either. Months after Stafford's requested relocation, new Lions general manager Brad Holmes tells Mike O'Hara of the team's official website that Goff is more than a "bridge option," and just might be Detroit's future at QB.