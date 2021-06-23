Cancel
Public Health

Preventing the cold and flu | Connect the Dots

thv11.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that vaccinated people are ditching the masks, they're getting sick again. Not from the coronavirus, but from the common cold.

www.thv11.com
Public HealthBoston Globe

A potential saving grace in the next cold and flu season

As mask mandates end and workplaces and schools reopen, viruses long held in check by precautions against COVID-19 are making comebacks. And they’ll be infecting a population in which relatively few people have picked up any immunity to them since the pandemic began. Are we headed for a year of nonstop sniffles and coughs and even worse?
Public Healthdallassun.com

With end of COVID-19 restrictions, colds and flu return across U.S.

As life returns to normal in post-covid America, the end of wearing face masks also means an increase among the public in common colds, viruses and respiratory infections. Additionally, there has been a strong jump in sales of over-the-counter cold and flu medications, according to Catalina Marketing Corp. As health...
Public HealthBoston Herald

Cohan: We should all wear masks during cold and flu season

Thousands of flu deaths could be prevented this winter if we simply put our masks back on for a couple short months. It’s the right thing to do. Last year during cold and flu season, everyone was still locked into mandatory masking and social distancing, and the United States only saw about 600 flu deaths.
TravelWTVC

After a drop in cases last year, cold and flu season is coming back this winter

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine and cases decrease, we're also seeing a resurgence of colds and other viruses, particularly among children. "This comeback follows a striking suppression of common respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk's Scott Thuman. "During much of the pandemic in our workplaces retail shops, restaurants, children's activities, travel, and other group settings were shut down. In fact, we had the mildest flu season on record. Cases dropped from 38 million last year to less than 3,000 confirmed cases according to the preliminary reporting by the CDC, and that's a staggering difference."
Amarillo, TX1009theeagle.com

Cold and Flu Cases Expected To Rise

Amarillo Health experts expect cold and flu numbers are expected to rise once students return to school this year. The flu spreads on surfaces and in the air to other people, and as kids return to school in the fall, doctors say there’s a good chance it will spread. Amarillo...
Delta, PAlocal21news.com

How to protect your children as Delta variant spreads to all 50 states

Delta is spreading across America and is on its way to becoming the dominant COVID-19 strain in the next few weeks. The vaccination plea continues, but what about people who can't get vaccinated? Like children younger than 12 years old? Medical experts say there are a few questions parents should be asking themselves right now.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID now comparable to the common cold thanks to vaccine

Top epidemiologist who has been leading Britain's biggest COVID surveillance study, Tim Spector, has confirmed that people who are now catching COVID are suffering form a milder form of the virus. Similar symptoms. Thanks to the effect of vaccines and despite the number of soaring cases, COVID symptoms have become...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

What Will the 2021-22 Flu Season Look Like?

COVID-19 response restrained flu outbreaks last year. An expert explains his concern that won't be enough this winter. To-be-published clinical data from Novavax and Seqirus show the former’s COVID-19 vaccine remains efficacious and safe when co-administered with the latter’s influenza vaccines. The findings, currently in pre-print status, are the first...
Public HealthHealthline

Does Mouthwash Kill COVID-19?

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, researchers have been scrambling to figure out possible ways to stem virus transmission and halt the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. One idea that’s been researched throughout 2020 and into 2021 is that the virus can be killed —...
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsSunderland Echo

Virus fears 'drove up' flu vaccine numbers

Public Health England (PHE) figures show 53,698 people aged 65 and over received a flu vaccine in the city between September 2020 and February. This was 82.8% of all those registered with GPs in the area - up from 73% the year before, and the highest proportion since records began in 2013-14.