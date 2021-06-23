Preventing the cold and flu | Connect the Dots

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As more Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine and cases decrease, we're also seeing a resurgence of colds and other viruses, particularly among children. "This comeback follows a striking suppression of common respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Nina Radcliff to The National Desk's Scott Thuman. "During much of the pandemic in our workplaces retail shops, restaurants, children's activities, travel, and other group settings were shut down. In fact, we had the mildest flu season on record. Cases dropped from 38 million last year to less than 3,000 confirmed cases according to the preliminary reporting by the CDC, and that's a staggering difference."