Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation board, calling himself an 'inactive trustee'
NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The announcement comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage but would continue to jointly run the foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.www.blueridgenow.com