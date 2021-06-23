The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations, Opens New Rental Locations
The Home Depot is enhancing the customer experience at its 1,300 rental locations with the launch of the new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology. From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance. After piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston markets, The Home Depot has made the system available to rental customers across North America.www.forconstructionpros.com