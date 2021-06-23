Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Home Depot Launches Online Rental Reservations, Opens New Rental Locations

By Alexis Sheprak
Posted by 
Rental
Rental
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Home Depot is enhancing the customer experience at its 1,300 rental locations with the launch of the new "Rent Online, Pick-up In Store" technology. From demolition tools like breakers and concrete saws to landscaping tools like tillers and sod cutters to trailers and moving vehicles, customers can now reserve and rent equipment online up to 30 days in advance. After piloting online reservations in the Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston markets, The Home Depot has made the system available to rental customers across North America.

www.forconstructionpros.com
Community Policy
Rental

Rental

Fort Atkinson, WI
91
Followers
436
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Rental provides equipment rental owners and managers with the information they need to effectively manage their assets for maximum profitability. With this focus, Rental speaks to the one thing that unites all rental businesses, big and small, and that is the equipment itself. Rental also touches on the issues which are not related to equipment, but instead, relate to personnel, finances and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/rental
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Atlanta#The Home Depot Rental#Rental Centers#Virginia Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Cars
Related
ShoppingPosted by
FanSided

Home Depot 4th of July hours: Is Home Depot open July 4th?

Everything you need to know about the Home Depot 4th of July sale including Home Depot 4th of July hours and if the store is open or closed. Parents above all are grateful to have reached the tail-end of the pandemic. After months long periods of quarantine, we can unanimously agree that our homes have felt the effects. No longer could our kids kick their schoolbags under the table and begone for hours at a time, bask in the sun with friends and hang out on the streets, no.
Posted by
97ZOK

The Delicious Dairy Depot Is Open For Business

The Loves Park institution is open again just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. I drive by the Dairy Depot on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park pretty much every day. I've noticed a lot of work being done to the store the last few weeks and hadn't heard when they were going to officially be open. The rumor was the Fourth of July weekend but I hadn't seen anything concrete. So I was ecstatic when I drove by Tuesday afternoon and saw the open sign on the iconic Dairy Depot sign.
bizmagsb.com

Home Federal Bank announces new location

Home Federal Bank (“HFB”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL), today announced plans to break ground on a new location in West Shreveport. The new Huntington branch will be located at 6903 Pines Road, just south of I-20. The new Pines Road location is...
cheektowagabee.com

New Premier Gourmet location to open at Walden Galleria Mall

Premier Gourmet will be opening a new location in the Walden Galleria Mall in a 5,280-square-foot space, next to the Apple Store on the shopping center’s lower concourse. This Premier Gourmet location will feature many of the staples of the original store, including a worldclass selection of fine foods, housewares and coffees. The store will also continue the focus and […]
FOX 21 Online

Love Creamery Announces New Canal Park Location is Open for Business

DULUTH, Minn. – Love Creamery’s Canal Park location is open for business. The homemade ice cream shop announced on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that the new location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. “We are excited to scoop 16 of our homemade...
thevalleyledger.com

EZ MICRO ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING AT NEW WHITEHALL LOCATION

The Lehigh Valley IT company purchased the former Hackman’s Building in 2020. June 22, 2021 – Whitehall, PA – EZ Micro Solutions, a Lehigh Valley IT management and consulting company, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new office at 1341 Mickley Road in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. The grand...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Wix Launches Native Mobile App Dine by Wix for Online Food Ordering and Reservations

Wix , a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, announced the launch of Dine by Wix, a native mobile app for customers to engage and transact including ordering food and making reservations with any restaurant on the Wix Restaurants platform. The extension to mobile furthers Wix’s vision of delivering a complete operating system for business owners, ensuring their online success.
Posted by
Rental

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Opens Two New Locations

Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc., an equipment rental and supply company, is opening two new locations: one in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and one in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The South Dakota facility will support construction companies throughout the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions with equipment and consumable needs. The Texas...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Rental

To-Increase Launches DynaRent Mobile App

To-Increase has launched DynaRent Mobile App, which engineers of equipment rental companies can use to perform repair and maintenance work optimally at the client site. The user-friendly mobile app not only provides data required for field engineers to complete their work smoothly, but also helps rental companies improve customer satisfaction by providing quick service.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New owner to keep all 32 Texas Luby's locations open

TEXAS — Lone Star State food icon Luby’s, Inc. in September 2020 announced plans to sell its remaining assets, including all existing Luby’s and Fuddruckers restaurants. Fans were already mourning the loss of Luby's, a cafeteria-style chain, but on Monday it was announced it has been saved. Luby’s has been...
Real EstatePosted by
CBS News

A building under construction next to Champlain Tower offered $400,000 amid complaints from the now-collapsed condo

The developers of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury building next to Champlain Towers South, proposed a payment of $400,000 to the association for the now-collapsed condo in exchange for expanded construction hours, a commitment to never publicly oppose the project or the developer, and an agreement to release the developers from all liability, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.
KFOR

Gas vs. charcoal grills: Which one should you buy?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When buying a new grill for your home, there’s a debate that always comes up: Should you buy a gas grill or a charcoal grill? It’s an argument that nobody wins and, if you have picked your side, appears never-ending.
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Patio furniture is up to 30% off at the Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Fourth of July is tomorrow, which means that summer is in full swing. It's the perfect time for family gatherings, and if that means you need to spruce up your living room furniture, your kitchen layout and everything in between, you'll want to ring in the holiday with Bed Bath & Beyond. The home retailer is hosting a major 4th of July sale, with up to 50% off home goods.
JobsPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work From Home Sales Consultant; 2. Customer Experience Associate (FT Remote - Tri-state area preferred); 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote Life Agent Opportunity (License Required);
ShoppingPosted by
The US Sun

Who has the best 4th of July sales?

THE Fourth of July weekend has arrived, which means backyard barbecues, camping, fireworks, and parades are on the agenda. However, aside from cookouts, lots of Fourth of July sales and deals will be splattered across storefronts. 🇺🇸 Follow all the latest news and stories on the Fourth of July. Who...
ShoppingFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

What to buy in July

And Consumer Reports makes it easy to shop smarter for summer products that aren’t just on sale but also scored well in its rigorous, independent laboratory tests. Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here’s what to look out for in this month’s Best Time.