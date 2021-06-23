The future on rails
In the European Year of Rail 2021, Austria's key players in the rail sector will come together even more closely. Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), voestalpine, ÖBB, Siemens Mobility Austria and Virtual Vehicle will in future be working closely together on an even more efficient and competitive rail system of the future. To this end, the partners have founded the Research Cluster Railway Systems (RCRS) research initiative at TU Graz. The spotlight is on rail vehicle technology, rail infrastructure and rail operations in this project, with a focus on synergy potential and on digital transformation. Accredited testing, inspection and simulation facilities are on the agenda at RCRS, as is the interdisciplinary training of the next generation of engineers for tomorrow's rail technology.www.eurekalert.org