Oracle is continuing to migrate its own business and those of its customers to the cloud. Over the course of the month of June, Oracle announced a series of initiatives designed to help incentivize and enable organizations to adopt its cloud services, known as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). There's a lot at stake too for Oracle as it faces increasing competition from the likes Amazon, Google and Microsoft that offer rival options to Oracle's slate of enterprise applications in the cloud. Oracle reported its fiscal 2021 financial results on June 15, with cloud services and license support revenue for the year coming in at $28.7 billion, for a 5% year over year gain.