Franklin Grove, IL

Farmers Market

Ashton Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 19, the Franklin Grove Public Library hosted a farmer's market in front of the library. The market will be held each Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. throughout the summer and into the fall. Vendors are welcome to participate. There is no fee to set up a booth. Vendors are responsible for their own set up and clean up, if they are selling baked goods or prepared food, they must have a Food Sanitation License. Vendor must register in the library and sign an agreement. They are looking forward to growing as garden produce becomes available and the word spread that they are open. For more information contact the library at 815-456-2823.

