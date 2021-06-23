Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wolfgang Van Halen recently seemed both pleased and surprised at the record chart rankings for the first week's sales of his self-titled album with his band Mammoth WVH. That's because Mammoth WVH, released June 11, debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Hard Rock Albums chart for the weekly period ending June 26. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales rankings, and it started from a respectable No. 12 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200.

kfmx.com
Community Policy
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammoth#Rock Band#Wvh#Hard Rock Albums#Guns N Roses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dance940wfaw.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Won’t Be Playing His Dad’s Music On Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen appeared on BBC Radio and said that fans expecting him to play Van Halen covers will be sorely disappointed. The latter-day Van Halen bassist will be out on the road this summer with his band Mammoth WVH opening for Guns N' Roses while promoting its self-titled debut set.
Celebritiesvhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Thanks Fans For Billboard Success: ‘Words Can’t Express How Happy & Appreciative I Am’

Wolfgang Van Halen has thanked fans for placing his debut Mammoth WVH album at the top of the rock charts. “The response to the album, now that everyone has had a chance to hear it, has been more than I ever could’ve imagined,” Wolfgang told Billboard‘s Kevin Rutherford. “Thanks so much to everyone who bought it, streamed it, watched a video or called a radio station in support of it. It’s because of this incredible support that I’ve made it onto the Billboard charts, and words can’t express how happy and appreciative I am. I’m so proud of this record and have never worked harder on anything in my life. This is only the beginning. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me.”
MusicPosted by
1077 WRKR

The Story of Van Halen’s Unreleased Track ‘I Want Some Action’

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony shared the story behind an unreleased Van Halen song called “I Want Some Action” on Facebook. The two Van Halen alumni and current Sammy Hagar and the Circle bandmates recently launched the “Van Hagar / Other Half” page on Facebook and Instagram, where they will upload rare, vintage footage from the Van Hagar years. Earlier today, they shared a minute-long snippet of “I Want Some Action,” a demo from the 5150 sessions that has been floating around the internet for several years.
MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

WPDH ALBUM OF THE WEEK: Van Halen’s Self-Titled Debut

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the self-titled debut album from Van Halen. The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says Having Famous Last Name 'May Conveniently Open Doors' But It 'Doesn't Keep Them Open'

In a new interview with Brazil's 89 A Rádio Rock, Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if having a famous last name has been a blessing or a curse in terms of helping him establish himself as a solo artist in the music industry. He responded: "I think it's a bit of both. While the last name may conveniently open doors, it doesn't keep them open. So I think as long as you have the goods, that's what'll carry you further. So I guess that's yet to be seen. So we'll have to see. Only time will tell, I guess."
CelebritiesPosted by
Loudwire

Sammy Hagar Apologizes for Exposing Eddie Van Halen’s ‘Dark Side’ in Memoir

Sammy Hagar has apologized for exposing Eddie Van Halen’s “dark side” in his 2011 memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock. Hagar and Van Halen famously reconnected before the legendary guitarist’s death in 2020, giving both former bandmates some much-needed closure after years of bitterness. In Hagar’s book, he portrayed Eddie Van Halen as a “very angry drunk,” adding that the “reunion tour in '04 was some of the most miserable, back-stabbing dark crap I've ever been involved with my whole life."
Musicloudersound.com

Wolfgang Van Halen interview: stepping into the spotlight

It’s a familiar tale. A 12-year-old kid decides to learn to play guitar, asks his dad if he can have one, and is overjoyed when dad says he can. What makes one particular example of this familiar story less ordinary, and considerably sexier, is when the kid’s name is Wolfgang Van Halen, and the dad in question is Edward Van Halen, the guy who took the perceived limitations of guitar playing as we knew it and tore them up, and completely revolutionised the way the instrument could be played.
MusicPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

How Van Halen’s ‘So This Is Love?’ Stands Apart on ‘Fair Warning’

How in the world did “So This Is Love?” end up on Fair Warning?. Van Halen hunted out dark, seething and downright weird tones for their fourth album. Opener “Mean Streets” had Eddie Van Halen tapping with an unchained fury and David Lee Roth sneering, “At night I walk this stinkin' street past the crazies on my block.” The following track, “Dirty Movies,” mixed sleaze, smut and a grinding guitar. Most of the rest sat uncomfortably among aggression (“Sinner’s Swing!”), fever dreams (“Push Comes to Shove”) and angular, ugly prog (“Saturday Afternoon in the Park”).
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Eddie Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne On 'Demon Drink' Episode of Backstaged

Eddie Van Halen's father recommended that he drink vodka to help deal with stage fright. The interview segment with late legendary guitarist is just one of many rock icons featured in the latest episode of the "Backstaged: The Devil in Metal" podcast that deals with metal rockstars pushing "the boundaries of excess with alcohol."
Musicvhnd.com

Steel Panther’s Satchel: ‘Eddie Van Halen Made It Look So Easy’

If only every Eddie Van Halen video came with a warning – “Guitarists Everywhere: DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!”. In a recent clip of Dweezil Zappa’s podcast Runnin’ With The Dweezil, Steel Panther guitarist Satchel admitted to throwing a few guitars in the trash at an early age after failed attempts to recreate them the same way Eddie did. Satchel found out the hard way – just because Eddie made it look easy didn’t mean it was easy.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
Music947wls.com

WOAH!! Alex Van Halen’s drums just sold for $230,000 at auction!!

There are music fans and then there are diehard music collectors…. Someone just bought Alex Van Halen‘s 1980 drum kit for a whopping $230,000! The kit hit auction last weekend. This while Ludwig kit was used in over 100 shows. You can check it out in action in this video…
DrinksFOXBusiness

Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar to debut new cocktail brand in fall 2021: report

Sammy Hagar is expanding his beverage portfolio with a line of ready-to-drink cocktails. The 73-year-old rock star turned entrepreneur will reportedly debut Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. in three states this fall, according to USA Today. DWAYNE JOHNSON’S TEQUILA BRAND BREAKS SALE RECORDS: ‘THE TEQUILA OF THE PEOPLE’. Not only...