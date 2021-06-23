Terry Pluto Looks At State of Cleveland Sports Featured

Summertime is upon us, and though two of the three Cleveland sports teams are not currently playing, sports fans know there is no offseason. Terry Pluto is a long-time sportswriter in the area, and has been with the Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com nearly 15 years, and he joined the Ray Horner Morning Show to talk about all three teams in town. He first mentions the Cleveland Indians and their banged-up pitching staff, as well as the crackdown on foreign substances on the baseballs across MLB.