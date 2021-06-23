Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan’s Red Printed Saree By Raw Mango

Khloé Kardashian is sticking up for herself after a woman tweeted mean comments about her appearance. Here's what happened: The reality star is the new face of the migraine medication Nurtec ODT, and the company shared a commercial with her in it. Said commercial led one troll to reply, “Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”