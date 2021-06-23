Cancel
Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan’s Red Printed Saree By Raw Mango

By Mary Dehart
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVidya Balan is actively promoting her new release, Sherni and is busy making appearances for her virtual interactions. The actress who’s been receiving rave reviews for her role as a forest officer is also scoring high marks in the fashion department. After wooing our hearts with her stunning appearances from the past few days, Vidya took the opportunity to slay once again in her traditional six yards. Vidya’s team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures from her new outing and boy, did she look ravishing?! Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi’s Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

