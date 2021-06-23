This could be Samsung’s first Wear OS Galaxy Watch

Samsung may be one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers in the world, but when it comes to their smartwatch division, the company has been less successful. While they’ve still sold millions of these devices, the OS has not always been ideal and has seen the company fall behind Apple’s far superior WatchOS. Samsung is no longer focusing on their own Tizen for their watches though and is once again teaming up with Google and its WearOS to produce a new experience that can hopefully compete with Apple’s more popular OS.