This could be Samsung’s first Wear OS Galaxy Watch

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might not have to wait long to see the first Samsung smartwatch using the reworked Wear OS. The Verge reports that OnLeaks and GizNext have published renders of what they say is the Galaxy Watch Active 4, Samsung’s next fitness-minded wearable and its first watch of any kind that would use the new Wear OS. It doesn’t look like a radical break from the Active 2 (no, there wasn’t an Active 3), but it would have “very narrow” bezels and come in more shades that include black, green, silver and an apparently rose-tinted gold.

