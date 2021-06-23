Cancel
Electronics

Samsung’s Watch Active 4 leaks in new renders

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenders of an unannounced smartwatch from Samsung called the Galaxy Watch Active 4 have leaked online, giving us our best look yet at Samsung’s first post-Tizen wearable. The renders, which come from leaker OnLeaks and GizNext, show a smartwatch with an edge-to-edge display and two buttons on the right-hand side but no rotating crown or bezel. Samsung is expected to announce the watch on June 28th during an event at which it says it’s “reimagining smartwatches.”

wmleader.com
#The Galaxy Watch Active 4#Tizen#Os#Galaxy Watch Active 2#The Watch Active 3#Galaxy Watch 4
