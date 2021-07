We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’ve always loved the look and feel of old industrial buildings and converted lofts compared to the soulless, pristine white box options you typically find in rental buildings in and around the city. I recently moved from a loft building in Brooklyn, and was looking for something with similar character (exposed brick and beams, and good natural light). I found it here, in a converted warehouse building in Jersey City. Prior to the pandemic, I worked in hospitality. When my clients shut down in March 2020, I spent many months alone with my rescue pup on what I came to realize was a very uncomfortable couch. I needed a change (and more closet space for a fledgling business making baby denim jackets during my months at home).