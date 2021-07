Next month, the chaotic brawler Gang Beasts will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox and PC. With this arrival, developer Boneloaf is activating a crossplay update for the game. It allows players on PC and Xbox to play together. They would gladly have PlayStation gamers join in on the fun, but PlayStation gonna PlayStation. If you’re in the dark about crossplay with PlayStation, they basically demand a fee from many publishers to allow PS4 and PS5 to support crossplay for their titles, which many are unwilling to do.