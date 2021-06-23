EA buys the creators of mobile hit ‘Golf Clash’ for $1.4 billion
EA is keen to grow its footprint in mobile sports gaming beyond the likes of FIFA Mobile. EA has bought Golf Clash creator Playdemic from WarnerMedia for a sizeable $1.4 billion to help “expand [its] sports portfolio.” It’s taking advantage of WarnerMedia’s eagerness to offload assets as it merges with Discovery and focuses its game lineup on titles based on “storied franchises,” according to Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad.wmleader.com