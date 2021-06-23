EA buys the creators of mobile hit ‘Golf Clash’ for $1.4 billion

The premiere of Space Jam: New Legends It is just around the corner – it will be on the 16th of this month in our country – and there is a barrage of merchandising related to the film. Thus, in addition to the video game based on the film, which has reached the Xbox Game Pass catalog directly, there will be other more precious pieces such as basketball shoes, based on the Road Runner and the Coyote, and a wireless controller for Xbox which also represents the colors of both characters.