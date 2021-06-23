Take a look back at The Madison Leader Gazette’s favorite Nintendo 64 games

It was on June 23, 1996, that the Nintendo 64 made its hotly-anticipated debut in Japan. Before that, it was known as Project Reality or the Ultra 64 (if you read Nintendo Power) and it was shrouded in mystery. It didn’t make its way stateside for another three months, and when it finally did arrive, Nintendo’s final cartridge-based home console was something of a disappointment. The Big N had ambitious plans for the system including revolutionary control mechanisms, cutting-edge graphical processing power, and exclusive contracts with third-party studios like Rare, but the Nintendo 64 failed to match the sales of its predecessors, the Super Nintendo, and Nintendo Entertainment System and was utterly clobbered by Sony’s debut console, the PlayStation. Nintendo 64 was projected to be the favorite in the console war, with the catchphrase “The 64 will change gaming,” but due to constant delays, it was released nearly two years after its main competitors, the PlayStation, and the Sega Saturn. At the time, the PlayStation was already dominating the Japanese market and by the end of the original PlayStation’s run, it had sold over 100-million units compared to the N64’s 33 million. Sony didn’t just win the console war, they wiped the floor with Nintendo. To be fair, a host of consoles crashed and burned in the 90s, such as the Atari Jaguar, Panasonic 3DO and Amiga CD32, which all became flops; meanwhile, Sega was desperately trying to catch up, but not even Nintendo could catch up to Sony. Superior third-party support and CD technology gave Sony the edge, not to mention PS1 titles were priced in the $40 range while N64 cartridges would sell for two to three times the price due to the high production costs. Yet, despite all of this, decades later the N64 seems like the most beloved console of the fifth generation of gaming.