New Netflix Original Content Coming in July 2021
Netflix is doubling down on its original content offerings in July. With just days left in the month of June, and as the streamer continues to add the last titles of its June 2021 lineup to the streaming library, Netflix on Wednesday unveiled its full list of July 2021 titles, and as the temperatures begin to rise, so are the number of original series, films, and specials in streaming giant’s content catalogue. Among the dozens of new titles set to be added next month, 71 are originals, and they prove that Netflix is planning to put up some stiff competition in the ongoing streaming wars.popculture.com