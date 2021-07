The summer heat has arrived in Disney World, bringing the crowds with it as people head to the parks for their vacations!. But, the parks are still not completely back to normal, even though Disney World has started to shift many things to how they were pre-closures. Right now, the biggest changes that we’ve seen as of late are the fact that masks are optional for fully vaccinated guests (except on transportation) and Cast Members outdoors. Distancing measures have been significantly reduced, temperature checks are no longer in place, markers have been removed from many locations, and more people are able to stand in a queue and board attractions.