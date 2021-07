Middle Tennessee race fans have awaited this weekend since the announcement was made one year ago. They have waited since the turn of the 21st century when Nashville Superspeedway was constructed with designs of hosting a NASCAR premier series race, only to be met with disappointment as seemingly every circuit except the coveted Cup spun around the 1.33-mile concrete D-oval. Indy was nice, but even it wasn’t Cup. Cup drivers — past, present and future — raced here in Trucks and the series now known as Xfinity and even in the ARCA series (a different organization from NASCAR). But a few Cup drivers in lower-tier races don’t make them Cup races.