Druva Launches SaaS-Enabled MSP Partner Program
Cloud data protection solutions firm Druva Inc. launched a new managed service provider (MSP) program that leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The MSP partner program is part of the Druva Compass Partner Program. A centralized dashboard allows MSPs to onboard customers, manage service levels with customizable plans, gain visibility into storage consumption across customer accounts and review customer health in real-time, the company says.www.channele2e.com