Druva Launches SaaS-Enabled MSP Partner Program

channele2e.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud data protection solutions firm Druva Inc. launched a new managed service provider (MSP) program that leverages a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The MSP partner program is part of the Druva Compass Partner Program. A centralized dashboard allows MSPs to onboard customers, manage service levels with customizable plans, gain visibility into storage consumption across customer accounts and review customer health in real-time, the company says.

www.channele2e.com
#Saas#Msp#As A Service#Ipo#Druva Launches#Msp Partner Program#Druva Inc#Saas#Msps#Salesforce#Msp Partners Fast#Gdpr#Emea
