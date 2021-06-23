Cancel
A Black WWII veteran who was denied the Purple Heart due to racism finally receives the honor at 99

By CNN Wire
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly eight decades, former Army Private Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher’s experience in the Battle of Normandy went unrecognized. Shortly after D-Day in 1944, Fletcher was in the back of a vehicle delivering supplies to Allied troops who were off the coast of France when he and his fellow servicemembers were hit by a German missile. The driver was killed, and Fletcher was left with a large gash on his head.

