A Black WWII veteran who was denied the Purple Heart due to racism finally receives the honor at 99

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher. Just after D-Day in 1944, Ozzie was in the back of a vehicle that was stuck by a German missile. The driver was killed and Ozzie suffered a large wound to his head. It’s a wound, that after his service, should have earned him a Purple Heart. However, due to racism he was cheated of that, which a white serviceman with a similar injury would have been given. Just last week, nearly 8 decades, later, 99-year old Ozzie Fletcher was finally awarded that much deserved Purple Heart. Congratulations Ozzie and THANK YOU for your service.